RSM International, including RSM Cyprus and the other RSM firms in Europe, has released the RSM European Real Estate Tax Guides 2023 edition.

The real estate tax guides offer an overview of real estate taxes for investors, stakeholders, and businesses operating in the real estate market.

Briefly, the guides outline the real estate cycle and provide practical advice to interested parties on acquiring, holding, and selling commercial real estate units owned directly or indirectly by domestic investors, international investors, and legal entities.

Numerous legal entities can own real estate units, including investment funds, partnerships, trusts and registered and privately held companies.

Onno Adriaansens, Head of Real Estate Desk RSM Netherlands and Co-Chairman of RSM European Real Estate Group stated, "The fifth edition of the Guides to Commercial Real Estate Taxation in Europe, underlines one of our core principles: think global, act local. Information on local tax and auditing principles in 26 European countries enables our clients and partners to facilitate cross-border real estate transactions that support their business development goals. Each of RSM's local real estate desks is the catalyst to connect with RSM's extensive global network of real estate experts and a significant group of industry-focused professionals."

As part of the 6th international assurance, tax, and consulting RSM network, with firms in 120 countries and a workforce of 57,000 people in over 830 offices, RSM Cyprus provides seamless and high-quality services for national and international organisations.

With offices in Limassol, Paphos, and Nicosia, RSM Cyprus is among the leading providers, offering a comprehensive range of audit, assurance, tax, and consulting services across many sectors of the economy.

CYPRUS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TAX GUIDE 2023 EDITION

RSM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE GUIDES 2023 EDITION

