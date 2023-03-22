Robert first moved to Cyprus in 2013, after living in Madeira for 12 years. Originally from South Africa, we ask him what prompted the move.

Why did you decide to move to Cyprus?

Before moving to Cyprus, I lived in Madeira. The opportunity to work for Dixcart came up, so I spent 12 years there as head of business development. I was then asked if I would like to head the Dixcart office in Cyprus and I have lived here now for 9 years.

What are the best aspects of living in Cyprus?

Accessibility (it is really easy to travel internationally). Low crime rates. Good schools. Great quality of life. And it sounds very obvious but the weather! Anybody moving to Cyprus for the first time is in for a real treat, as the temperature can reach highs of 33?C in the summer months and it stays warm and mild during the winter – it also means you can enjoy the sea all year round as the water can be as warm as 27?C. Having 320 days of sunshine per year has definitely ranked Cyprus amongst the regions with the healthiest climates.

Was it easy to find a property?

Yes – there are excellent housing options available across the island.

Non-EU nationals who are coming to Cyprus under the Permanent Residence Programme have several investment options. One of the options is to invest in a permanent privately-owned residence in Cyprus, the purchase price of which must be a minimum of €300,000 +VAT.

The appeal for many individuals and families moving to Cyprus is the array of tax incentives available to Cypriot non-domiciles and the fact that real estate prices continue to remain consistent.

Do you have any hobbies?

When I am not in the office, I love heading to the beach and swimming. I also enjoy the long relaxed evenings and range of restaurants in the old town; getting lost in the old town is still one of my favourite pastimes as the architecture and history is beautiful.

What advice would you give someone who is considering a move to Cyprus?

First and foremost, I would recommend visiting Cyprus and establishing where you would like to be based. Cyprus boasts one of the most appealing climates in Europe, so many people like to find real estate close to the beaches, however Nicosia (the capital city), Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos are also popular with high-net-worth individuals.

Another important piece of advice I would give, is to research and understand the Cyprus residence programmes. EU citizens can easily move to Cyprus, without restriction, but for non-EU citizens other criteria apply and I would recommend seeking professional advice early on.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Cyprus is a beautiful Mediterranean island with an open market economy which continues to grow, predominantly lead by the service sector and real estate. Almost everyone speaks English, however, it is worth learning a few Greek words and phrases, and regardless of where you decide to settle, it is very easy to move around by car. Taxation in Cyprus is also quite low compared to most countries and there is a €19,500 set threshold before you have to start paying personal income tax which is another incentive.

As the Managing Director of the Dixcart Cyprus office, I can provide a detailed understanding of the Cyprus residence programmes to anyone who is interested in moving to Cyprus., and a summary of the obligations that need to be met. I am also available to meet should someone wish to visit Cyprus to get a better understanding of the island, a local perspective, or information on property and appropriate schools.

