ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Cyprus

Central Agency For Equal Distribution Of Burdens Law KPMG in Cyprus According to amendments published on 18 November 2022, to the Central Agency for the Equal Distribution of Burdens Law

What Happens If A Party Opts Not To Participate In Arbitration Proceedings? Fenwick Elliott LLP In principle, when the parties agree to arbitrate, they shall be bound by that agreement. It should therefore follow that when a party initiates arbitration proceedings, the other party - the respondent – will avail itself of the opportunity to present its case and participate in the proceedings.

What You Need To Know About Property Eviction And Your Rights In The UAE? Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy There is no doubt that getting evicted before the lease term has expired is a stressful time for a tenant – both financially and mentally. If you have been evicted in Dubai, then it is important...

Amélioration De La Gestion Locative Du Bien Commercial Ou D'habitation CMS Pasquier Ciulla Marquet Pastor Svara & Gazo Une telle stratégie s'avèrera d'autant plus efficace qu'elle sera adaptée à chaque cas d'espèce et anticipée.

Differences Between EPC And Design-Build Delivery- English Law Compared With GCC STA Law Firm Any manufacturing company primarily delves on the basics of production efficiency, innovation, cost management and time to market which are the critical factors ...