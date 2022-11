ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Cyprus

What You Need To Know About Property Eviction And Your Rights In The UAE? Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy There is no doubt that getting evicted before the lease term has expired is a stressful time for a tenant – both financially and mentally. If you have been evicted in Dubai, then it is important...

Arbitration Case Focus: Real Estate Project BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP In a recent arbitration case, which concerned a real estate project; a real estate developer company incorporated in the UAE (the "Real Estate Company") was the successful party in a dispute concerning an assignment under the...

Έκδοση Πιστοποιητικού Τελικής Έγκρισης A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C Τα τελευταία χρόνια στη χώρα μας υπήρξε μεγάλη ανάπτυξη στον τομέα των ακινήτων που είχε ως αποτ^

The Property Transfer Fees Reduction Of 50% Is Now Permanent Timotheou & Co LLC. The Finance Ministry announced that it has lifted the temporary arrangement to reduce Property Transfer Fees by 50%, which was valid until 31st December 2016.

Monthly Insight: How Investing In A Dubai Property Can Have More Benefits Than You Think Loggerhead Partners Being world famous for its endless skyline of skyscrapers and a development boom that turned the city from a desert village to a thriving metropolis in just over two decades, making the connection between Dubai and real estate comes naturally to most.