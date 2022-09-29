The immovable property market in Cyprus is one of the core industries which is increasingly becoming complex and investors are advised to seek independent advice as to their rights, protection and obligations. Real estate in Cyprus has been a key driver of economic prosperity.

Our team, consisting of real estate evaluators, attorney's, capital gains experts and real estate agents, can be of valuable importance for future investments, whether it be private or commercial real estate acquisition or sale. Our firm has a proven record of successful acquisitions of complex real estate assets and property transaction services.

Before Buying - Immovable Property Due Diligence

There are some things to look out for during the property buying process and actions to take to help you avoid pitfalls.

Our team of experts, can provide a real estate due diligence report prior to the acquisition of the immovable property, which will allow you to reach to a concrete decision with all the pros and cons of the local real estate market as well as the property itself.

The due diligence report (non-exhaustive) may consist of:

Land Registry Search about the property title and whether it is free from any encumbrances and unpaid mortgages

Pending Utility bills, such as Outstanding Municipality Charges Outstanding Water Board Fees Outstanding Sewer Fees Outstanding Electricity Fees

Information on Previous and current owners

Inspection on building and planning permits

Whether there are Tenancy Agreements in place

Whether the property may have a VAT charge upon Sale

Submission of Sale-Purchase Agreement (SPA) to the Land Registry

Once the buyer and seller reach to an agreement the Sale-Purchase agreement will take place. It is important to note that the buyer, in order to gain full legal protection and to be able to raise an issue before a court in Cyprus, must submit the SPA to the Land Registry, within 6 months from the date of signature.

Costs Associated

1. Sale Agreement Deposit Fees

A fixed ?50 rate is payable to the District Land Registry Office when depositing the Sale Agreement with the Land Registry Office.

2. Capital Gains

Capital Gains on Immovable property carry a 20% tax on the value of the sale. If, however, the property is bought from a Banking Institution or from a third-party who has a Non-Performing Loan, the capital gains may be adjusted significantly, once a capital gains' ruling is secured. Our experts may prepare and submit the ruling to the Tax Department.

3. Stamp Duty

Varies between 0.15% and 2% depending on the value of the property;

No stamp duty applies for selling properties worth less than €5,000.

For purchases up to €170,860, stamp duties are calculated at 0.15% of the Purchase Price.

For properties with a value over €170,860, 0.20% of stamp duty applies.

4. Transfer Fees:

Vary between 3% and 8% depending on the value of the property:

PROPERTY VALUE IN €

Up to 85.000 -> 3%

85.001-170.000 -> 5%

Over 170.001 -> 8%

5. VAT:

The current VAT rate in Cyprus is 19%. VAT generally applies to newly developed residential properties, commercial properties and plots of land with no lodgings (exceptions may apply). A specific application must be submitted to the VAT Authorities.

Our Services:

Preparation, Review and Execution of Sale-Purchase Agreements

Real Estate Due Diligence Reporting on property

Land Registry Support & Appearance

Capital Gains & Tax Advisory

Stamp Duty services

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.