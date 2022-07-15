ARTICLE

The Contract of Sale, also commonly referred to as the Sale and Purchase Agreement of Immovable Property or "SPA", can be deposited within a certain deadline imposed by law. If the above deadline passes a Court Order can be issued, allowing for the deposit of the Contract of Sale after the deadline. Either party in the transaction can deposit the Contract of Sale, but the Contract of Sale can only be withdrawn from the Lands Registry Office by the Purchaser.

Why is it important to deposit the Contract of Sale of Immovable Property to the Lands Registry Department?

It is not mandatory under the current legislation to deposit the Contract of Sale of Immovable Property, but it is generally speaking, a good practice to do as soon as it is concluded and stamped by tax department as, omitting to do so, might not safeguard the contracting parties' interests adequately.

Even though it is a point in itself that the parties in an immovable property transaction are better protected when a duly drafted and structured agreement is concluded, we shall only be focusing on the main reasons that a written Contract of Sale would not only be better if concluded but also deposited to the Lands Registry Department:

Creation of Encumbrance : The deposit of the Contract of Sale is considered an encumbrance on the Property in accordance with Sale of Property (Specific Performance) Law 81 (I)/2011, which in a way, safeguards the priority of the rights of the beneficiary of the Contract over other encumbrance holders. In some instances, and depending on the encumbrance, it excludes the placement of a further encumbrance on the Property i.e. the Seller cannot resell the Property to another party and deposit such Contract of Sale.

