The Department of Lands and Surveys has recently announced the upcoming revision of Form N.270, which concerns the transfer declaration form, for immovable property transfers, according to the Immovable Property (transfer and mortgage) Law of 1965 (9/1965).

The revised N.270 form, will be issued in an A4 format (as opposed to the previous A3 format), and will be available to download and submit electronically through the Department of Lands and Surveys Web Portal ("DLS Portal"), from the 2nd of April 2022, onwards.

Form N.270 will also be available, in its revised version, as a hard copy at the District Land Registry Offices until the 31st of December 2022, whereby citizens will be able to complete and submit them manually (in hard copy).

It should be noted that, as of the 2nd of January 2023, completion and submission of form N.270, will only be accepted electronically through the DLS Portal.

The DLS Portal is accessible here: https://portal.dls.moi.gov.cy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.