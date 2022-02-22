Cyprus:
Revision Of Transfer Declaration Form (N.270), By The Department Of Lands And Surveys
22 February 2022
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
The Department of Lands and Surveys has
recently announced the upcoming revision of Form
N.270, which concerns the transfer declaration form, for immovable
property transfers, according to the Immovable Property (transfer
and mortgage) Law of 1965 (9/1965).
The revised N.270 form, will be issued in an A4 format (as
opposed to the previous A3 format), and will be available to
download and submit electronically through the Department of
Lands and Surveys Web Portal ("DLS Portal"), from the
2nd of April 2022, onwards.
Form N.270 will also be available, in its revised version, as a
hard copy at the District Land Registry Offices until the
31st of December 2022, whereby citizens will be
able to complete and submit them manually (in hard copy).
It should be noted that, as of
the 2nd of January 2023,
completion and submission of form N.270, will only be accepted
electronically through the DLS Portal.
The DLS Portal is accessible here: https://portal.dls.moi.gov.cy.
