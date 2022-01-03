An article of our associates Ioannis Sidiropoulos and Katerina Krassa has been published in Fileleftheros newspaper. The article addresses some of the immovable ownership limitations in Cyprus. In particular, the authors refer to the matter of servitude/right-of-way, analysing aspects of its application. Furthermore, they present the concept of adverse possession and its particularities and express their opinion about the current trends in the relevant field.

The article can be accessed here (in Greek).

