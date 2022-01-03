Cyprus:
Article Of Our Lawyers Ioannis Sidiropoulos And Katerina Krassa Published In Fileleftheros Newspaper
03 January 2022
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
An article of our associates Ioannis Sidiropoulos and Katerina
Krassa has been published in Fileleftheros newspaper. The article
addresses some of the immovable ownership limitations in Cyprus. In
particular, the authors refer to the matter of
servitude/right-of-way, analysing aspects of its application.
Furthermore, they present the concept of adverse possession and its
particularities and express their opinion about the current trends
in the relevant field.
The article can be accessed here (in Greek).
