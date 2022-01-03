Tax alert | Abolishment of Tax Circular 1987/21 'Real Estate Developers & Contractors'

The Tax Department has released on 12 October 2021 the Interpretative Circular 53 relating to the above subject. The Circular refers to the tax treatment of real estate developers and contractors from the 2022 tax year onwards.

The relevant Interpretative Circular can be found below.

Το Τμήμα Φορολογίας εξέδωσε στις 12 Οκτωβρίου 2021 την Ερμηνευτική Εγκύκλιο 53 αναφορικά με το πιο πάνω θέμα. Η Εγκύκλιος αναφέρεται στο φορολογικό χειρισμό των υπό αναφορά φορολογουμένων (εταιρείες ανάπτυξης γης και εργοληπτικές εταιρείες) από το φορολογικό έτος 2022 και μετέπειτα.

Πιο κάτω μπορείτε να βρείτε την σχετική εγκύκλιο.

Ερμηνευτική Εεγκύκλιος 53

φόρος-εισοδήματος.

