Cyprus:
Real Estate Transactions
20 May 2021
E. Tzioni & Associates LLC
On the 2nd April 2021, the Cypriot House of
Parliament has reportedly passed an amending legislation, which
amended Advocates Law, Cap. 2, pursuant to which the drafting,
review or amendment of documents regarding contracts of sale of immovable property,
has been included in the scope of legal services that may only be
undertaken by advocates.
This addition essentially renders the drafting, review or
amendment of contracts of sale of immovable property in Cyprus
within the exclusive ambit of legal services, hence apart from
advocates practising law in Cyprus, no other person shall be
entitled to draft, review or amend contracts of sale of immovable
property in Cyprus.
The amendment is considered a positive development in the field
of real estate transactions in Cyprus and is expected to enhance
diligence in dealing with real estate matters, thereby safeguarding
the legal rights of parties involved.
The amending law shall come into force upon publication in the
Official Gazette of the Republic.
Nicosia, 8 April 2021
Originally published 8 April 2021.
