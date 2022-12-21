The Statistical Service announces the publication of the report entitled "Registration of Motor Vehicles" for the period January-November 2022.

In November 2022, the total registrations of motor vehicles numbered 2.522, recording an increase of 7,2% compared to 2.353 in November 2021. Passenger saloon cars registered a rise of 7,6% to 1.857, from 1.726 in November 2021.

The main developments during the period January-November 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021 are summarised as follows:

(a) The total registrations of motor vehicles decreased by 3,4% to 31.584 in January-November 2022, from 32.698 in January-November 2021.

(b) Passenger saloon cars decreased to 24.902 from 25.067 in January-November 2021, recording a fall of 0,7%. Of the total passenger saloon cars, 10.837 or 43,5% were new and 14.065 or 56,5% were used cars. Rental cars in particular recorded a rise of 69,2% to 3.888.

(c) Motor coaches and buses registered in January-November 2022 increased to 84, from 50 in the same period of 2021.

(d) Goods conveyance vehicles decreased by 5,9% to 3.564 in January-November 2022, compared to 3.789 in January-November 2021. In particular, light goods vehicles decreased by 0,2% to 2.874, heavy goods vehicles by 17,9% to 352, road tractors (units of trailers) by 53,2% to 80 and rental vehicles by 16,2% to 258.

(e) Mopeds ( 50cc registered in January-November 2022 increased to 237 compared to 235 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(f) Mechanised cycles ) 50cc decreased by 22,7% to 2.452 in January-November 2022, compared to 3.173 in January-November 2021.

Source:Cystat

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.