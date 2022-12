ARTICLE

The Shipping Limited Liability Company Law Of 2022 – Cyprus AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC On October 6th, 2022, the Cyprus Parliament approved the "Shipping Limited Liability Company Law of 2022". Under this law, a new corporate entity is created, in the form of a limited liability...

Carbon Emissions Reductions In Aviation: Is This The End Of The Low-cost Flight Era? KPMG Malta Human-induced climate change has triggered the adoption of measures across the world with the intention of reducing our CO2 footprint. Although shipping and aviation were initially...

All You Need To Know About Maritime Trade Law In The UAE Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy United Arab Emirates is the central shipping point in the Middle East, operating several ports in the country, which contribute substantially to the GDP of the UAE.

Malta Aircraft Registration Cleared For Take-Off Dixcart Group Limited Malta's strategic geographical position has assisted its aviation industry to present numerous economic opportunities, for many years.

What You Need To Know About Drunk Driving Punishments In The UAE Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy In the recent months the United Arab Emirates have brought about many sweeping changes to certain archaic laws, including those concerning the consumption of alcohol in the UAE.