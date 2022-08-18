Cyprus Parliament has recently passed amendments of the legislation regulating the traffic of bicycles and other Personal Mobility Devices (see Laws 135 (I)/2022 & 136 (I)/2022) by which new traffic offenses have been established in Cyprus (by way of example, for the use of a bicycle without a protective helmet), in addition to the legislation regulating the fines that can be imposed out of Court.

Toys, as defined in the Basic Requirements (Toys) Regulations are excluded from the definition of the Bicycles and of Personal Mobility Devices and thus, the below fines do not apply in relation to such toys.

In the definition of Bicycles both the classic bicycle as well as the electric bicycle are included, therefore the below table applies in relation to both.

A Personal Mobility Device is a self-propelled, powered by any form of energy, device capable of transporting a seated or standing person and for driving of which, has one (1) steering wheel and at least one (1) driving axle, as well as at least two (2) wheels as points of contact with the road, and can transport a seated passenger, if this is provided by the manufacturer. If you have a device that matches the above description, it is very likely that the offences and the fines below apply.

Find a brief summary of the violations and the relevant fines in the table below:

OFFENCE DESCRIPTION FINE PEDESTRIANS 1. Pedestrian – disobeying traffic signals for pedestrian control. €50 2. Pedestrian – does not use a crosswalk when it is within 300 feet. €50 3. Pedestrian – crosses the road at a point other than a pedestrian crossing (where there is such a crossing). €50 BICYCLES 4. Manufacturing or importing or puttin into circulation in Cyprus or using a bicycle with a width of more than 120 centimeters without securing a special permit. €85 5. Placing or leaving any obstacle at any point on a cycle lane or cycle path €50 6. Using a bicycle without working lights. €50 7. Not complying with traffic signals or traffic lights while using a bicycle €50 8. Not complying to the signals and instructions of a police officer or a person regulating traffic on a pedestrian crossing outside a school, while using a bicycle €50 9. Being towed by another vehicle while using a bicycle €50 10. While using a bicycle, carrying a passenger or passengers on the bicycle. €50 10A. Not wearing a properly attached protective helmet €50 11. Using a bicycle with another cyclist or other cyclists on parallel paths to the left. €30 12. When using a bicycle in a cycle lane or cycle path and refusing or neglecting or failing to yield the right of way (that is, to give priority) to a pedestrian who is moving or has indicated an intention to move in in a pedestrian crossing intersected by the cycle lane or cycle path. €30 PERSONAL MOBILITY DEVICES 13. Not taking all necessary measures in the capacity of a parent or guardian of a minor under 14 years old, to prevent the use of a Personal Mobility Device said parent or guardian owns, by said minor €85 14. Not taking all necessary measures to prevent the use of a Personal Mobility Device by a minor under 14 years old in the capacity of owner or legally responsible person for the management or custody of a Personal Mobility Device €85 15. Using a Personal Mobility Device in an unauthorized traffic area. €85 16. A person using a Personal Mobility Device on any highway or expressway. €85 17. Using a Personal Mobility Device that can develop or develops a speed in excess of twenty (20) kilometres per hour. €85 18. Using a Personal Mobility Device in a square or pedestrian street develops a speed of more than ten (10) kilometres per hour €85 19. Not complying with the indications of traffic signals and traffic lights that regulate the traffic of vehicles, motorized and non-motorized, when using a Personal Mobility Device. €85 20. Moving outside the designated traffic lane when using a Personal Mobility Device. €50 21. Not complying to the signals and instructions of a police officer regulating traffic or of a person regulating traffic in a pedestrian crossing outside a school when using a Personal Mobility Device. €50 22. When using a Personal Mobility Device not yielding the right of way (that is, to give priority) to the crossing of a pedestrian, who is moving or has timely expressed his intention to move in a pedestrian crossing, square or pedestrian street or when crossing a cycle path or cycle lane. €50 23. When using a Personal Mobility Device does not make every possible effort to facilitate pedestrians moving in the same permitted traffic area. €50 24. Carrying any person as a passenger who is not over twelve (12) years of age and/or is not seated in an appropriate seat and/or is not wearing a properly fastened safety helmet, when using a Personal Mobility Device. €50 25. When using a Personal Mobility Device not showing his/her intention in a timely and visible manner with the appropriate hand signal for each case. €50 26. Parking, placing or leaving a Personal Mobility Device on a cycle lane, cycle path, cycle path or road surface. €50 27. Parking, placing or leaving a Personal Mobility Device in a square, pedestrian road or sidewalk in a way that obstructs or is likely to obstruct the free movement of pedestrians, cyclists, persons with disabilities or other users of Personal Mobility Devices. €50 28. Moving having on the left side in a parallel course, another Personal Mobility Device user or cyclist €50 29. When using a Personal Mobility Device towing or pushing any object that is not designed to be towed or pushed by a Personal Mobility Device. €50 30. When using a Personal Mobility Device, being towed by another vehicle, motorized or not. €50 31. Carrying any object placed on or hanging from any part of the Personal Mobility Device. €50 32. Not ensuring that lights are in operation, when using a Personal Mobility Device. €50 33. Not wearing a properly attached protective helmet, when using a Personal Mobility Device. €50



