Immovable Property Tax has been abolished as from 1 January 2017. Until tax year 2016, the owner of immovable property situated in Cyprus was liable to pay an annual IPT which was calculated on the market value of the property as at 1 January 1980, at the varying rates as noted in the table below, which apply per owner and not per property.

Property value (as at 1 January 1980) € Rate ‰ Accumulated tax € First 40.000* 6 240 From 40.001 – to 120.000 8 880 From 120.001– to 170.000 9 1.330 From 170.001– to 300.000 11 2.760 From 300.001– to 500.000 13 5.360 From 500.001– to 800.000 15 9.860 From 800.001 – to 3.000.000 17 47.260 Over 3.000.000 19

* Property owners whose property had a total value of ?12.500 or less (as at 1.1.1980) were exempt from Immovable Property Tax from year 2013 to 2016

Exemptions

The following were never subject to Immovable Property Tax:

Public cemeteries

Churches and other religious buildings (partly exempt)

Public hospitals

Schools

Immovable property owned by the Republic

Foreign embassies and consulates

Common use and public places

Property under Turkish occupation

Buildings under a Preservation Order

Buildings of charitable organisations

Agricultural land used in farming or stock breeding, by farmer or stock breeder residing in the area

