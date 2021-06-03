Cyprus:
Cyprus Tax Facts 2021 - Immovable Property Tax
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Immovable property tax paid annually to the Tax Office is
abolished as from 1/1/2017.
The rates which applied up to 31 December 2016 on the market
value of the property as at 1/1/1980 were the following:
|VALUE OF PROPERTY
€
|RATE
0
|TAX
€
|ACCUMULATED TAX
€
|Up to 40.000*
|6
|240
|240
|40.001 – 120.000
|8
|640
|880
|120.001 – 170.000
|9
|450
|1.330
|170.001 – 300.000
|11
|1.430
|2.760
|300.001 – 500.000
|13
|2.600
|5.360
|500.001 – 800.000
|15
|4.500
|9.860
|800.000 – 3.000.000
|17
|37.400
|47.260
|Over 3.000.000
|19
|
|
* Properties with value up to €12.500 are exempt from
immovable property tax but if the value of the property exceeds
€12.500 then no exemption applies.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Cyprus
New Rules For SEM Companies
Morgan & Morgan
With the enactment of Law 57 of October 24th, 2018 that modifies Law 41 of 2007, creating a Special Regime for the Establishment and Operation of Multinational Headquarters and the Commission of Multinational Headquarters, ...
Keeping Up With The Cyprus Private Client Sector
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
With the world currently in a state of flux due to the Covid 19 pandemic and a seemingly never-ending parade of new legislation and regulation it can sometimes be difficult for the private client to...
Partnerships Under The Cyprus Law
Oxford Management
The creation, operation and termination of partnerships is regulated under the General and Limited Partnership and Business Names Law, Cap 116...