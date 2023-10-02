Tatiana Kouri explains how the Cypriot legal system now attaches the same importance to the patient's right to be informed, but without making the task of proving the breach of the doctor's duty an easy task for the Claimant/Patient in the context of a legal dispute.

Click to read the article on In Business News (in greek):

https://inbusinessnews.reporter.com.cy/article/2023/5/10/711892/o-rolos-tes-sugkatatheses-tou-asthenous-stis-agoges-gia-iatrike-ameleia/

Originally published 15 May, 2023

