Comparative Analysis Of ADR Methods With Focus On Their Advantages And Disadvantages STA Law Firm "The courts of this country should not be the places where the resolution of disputes begins. They should be the places where the disputes end ...

The Rise Of International Arbitration And A Comparison Of Arbitration Procedures In The USA, England And Wales, Bermuda And Canada Kennedys Law LLP Arbitration as a means of resolving international commercial disputes has grown in popularity in recent years as reflected by the reported rise in arbitration filings of more than 3% a year from 2010 to 2019 and a spike of 9.9% in 2020, ...

Without Prejudice – Understanding What It Means Simcocks Lawyers and non-lawyers frequently head communications with the phrase, "without prejudice".

Legal 500: International Arbitration In The UAE BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP This country specific Q&A, written for Legal 500, provides an overview of International Arbitration laws and regulations applicable in the United Arab Emirates.

Winding Up And Arbitration Clauses: A Timely Reminder That He Who Hesitates Is Lost Walkers In Sian Participation Corp. (In Liquidation) –v- Halimeda International Limited BVIHCMAP2021/0017 ("Sian"), the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal again had occasion to consider...