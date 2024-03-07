The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) recently introduced a website auditing tool to improve compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation. This tool, developed within the framework of the EDPB Support Pool of Experts, is intended to be a pivotal resource for both legal and technical auditors at data protection authorities (DPAs), as well as controllers and processors looking to assess their own websites.

Key features of the EDPB website auditing tool

The newly launched tool, available for download on code.europa.eu under the EUPL 1.2 Licence, comes with an array of features designed to simplify and enhance the auditing process. Here's a closer look at the tool's key features:

Ease of use : Unlike many existing website auditing tools that demand a high level of technical expertise, the EDPB's solution is tailored for user-friendliness. The tool allows auditors to effortlessly prepare, carry out, and evaluate audits by simply visiting the website in question.

: Unlike many existing website auditing tools that demand a high level of technical expertise, the EDPB's solution is tailored for user-friendliness. The tool allows auditors to effortlessly prepare, carry out, and evaluate audits by simply visiting the website in question. Report generation : In a bid to streamline the reporting process, the auditing tool is equipped to generate detailed reports.

: In a bid to streamline the reporting process, the auditing tool is equipped to generate detailed reports. Compatibility with other tools: The tool seamlessly integrates with other auditing tools, such as the EDPS website evidence collector, fostering interoperability and allowing auditors to import and evaluate results from various sources.

A second version of the tool, featuring additional features, is lined up for release later this year.

The EDPB's press release can be found here.

