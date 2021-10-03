The Cyprus Mail has published an article by our Partner, Antonis Glykis which concerns the E-Justice Justice (Electronic Correspondence) Procedural Regulation of 2021. Whilst Antonis welcomes the introduction of the Regulation as the first step in the long journey required to modernize the Cypriot legal system, he also highlights some points of weakness within it. He then proceeds to offer some suggestions as to how the Regulation may be strengthened and highlights the fact that there is still much work to be done before Cyprus can boast of operating a fully modernized judicial system.

The full article may be viewed here (in English) and here (in Greek).

