A team of senior lawyers and managers including the Managing Partner of ELIAS NEOCLEOUS & CO LLC has successfully completed a three-day professional training session entitled “The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team”. The session was conducted under the auspices of FranklinCovey, a world leader in helping organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior, often the most difficult challenge any organization faces. FranklinCovey's reach extends to more than 150 countries, with over 2,000 associates working toward a common mission of enabling greatness in people and organizations everywhere. FranklinCovey's Cyprus associates Anthos Hadjipanayiotou (BSc, MSc, C-IQ) and Evagoras Evagorou (ACC, BSc, MBA), actively engaged our team of senior managers in a series of both theoretical and practical case scenarios, involving also a 1 on 1 session on how to successfully manage the human capital of the firm. By exploring the inner power that rests inside each individual to help team members to meet targets, to set and build a clear career path and generally become better and great managers, both the individuals and the firm are granted a durable competitive advantage.

The firm is a great believer that by providing its people with the right tools, methodology, training and thought leadership, it will succeed in boosting people's commitment to achieving an even higher degree of excellence at all levels.

The firm's most valuable asset is its human capital and it is committed to investing on it by all means possible. Consequently, it will be organizing more seminars and training sessions in the future will the goal of promoting the good managers within the firm to the level of Great managers.

