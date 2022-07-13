How to Restart the Cyprus economy after Covid-19 crisis

2021 was yet another challenging year, marked by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in both the private and public sector.

One unavoidable consequence of the Covid - 19 pandemic was the economic impact in Business and Government. But what does that might mean for growth and stability going forward and what additional policy responses might be necessary, to protect macroeconomic stability, the efficacy of the banking sector and the viability and vitality of the corporate sector.

The real Question here is how to Restart Cyprus economy, how do we proceed with the new normal?

The Tourism Pillar

Tourism has been one of the top economic performance indicators for decades, but what can they do to promote more tourists after covid?

Focusing on both sun and sea but also the mild and green winter, attracting tourists all year by expanding the tourist's visiting season. Following global trends like health and wellness tourism, nautical and cultural tourism, fosters investment opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The government is introducing ongoing incentives for the restoration of old houses in villages (up to 60% back of approved renovation cost) as well as providing incentives to tour operators and agents. These incentives are crucial for the financial and viability of the tourism sector.

Taking advantage various funds are available

Cyprus has a big Sponsorship Plan for Enhancing New Business Activity for younger people but also for investing in Technology upgrades in existing business etc.

R&I funding has been among the most impactful tools at EU level to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

Popular Cyprus and EU funds for businesses:

Digital transformation

Youth entrepreneurs

Employee / Unemployed hires

Industrial equipment

EU larger programs like Horizon 2020 and many more.

There are many funding opportunities and we are more than willing to assist you. Feel free to access our newsletter and stay up to date with the latest developments and schemes.

Investing in Technology

The pandemic highlighted the crucial role of research, innovation and technology in finding solutions. Teleworking, distance learning, online sales, ordering platforms are some of the examples. Research and Development drive, enable and accelerate the digital and ecological transformation of our societies, with a focus on the Cyprus Green Deal.

Firms and their staff have adapted and are in a position to work remotely from everywhere in the world. This brings more new tech individuals such as software engineers and developers to the island. In addition to the non-dom status, low company taxes and high quality lifestyle Cyprus international population is growing year on year.

In addition, Cyprus is amongst the very few countries to introduce 5G (for better or worse) which brings new possibilities in the technological era. In addition, headquarters of technology companies in Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos signal that Cyrus is becoming a new technology hub.

Attracting quality investors with a physical presence.

The fourth pillar of development must be the redefinition of Cyprus as an investment destination, with an emphasis on attracting quality investors with a physical presence on the island. In this way we will increase the size of the real economy in the long run and ensure quality work for our young people.

The above are some of our views, but we do believe that with strategic collective planning, policy-making based on the above pillars, consultation and alignment of all stakeholders, political leadership and the private sector, will be the catalyst in building and succeeding our new economic model.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.