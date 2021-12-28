ARTICLE

As per the new restrictive measures announced on the 21st December 2021, the following shall be applicable:

the re-opening of schools after the Christmas holidays on 10 January and upon the students' return, all students, teachers and other school staff must present a negative 72 hour-PCR laboratory test or 48-hour rapid antigen test .

. as of 22 December 2021 , all working people, who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination scheme with the two doses of the two-dose vaccines and with one dose of the single-dose vaccines, or those who hold a certificate of recovery (180-day duration) are required to present a negative laboratory PCR test or a rapid antigen test valid for 7 days in order to enter their workplace. Individuals who have received the booster/3rd dose of the vaccine are excluded . If there is a transmission chain in a workplace, all members of the staff will be subject to a test without exceptions.

, before visiting other houses for the Christmas festivities, it is recommended that all citizens hold a with a negative result. Individuals who have received at least two doses of the vaccine may carry out , while for individuals who have not received any dose of the vaccine it is recommended that they carry out . It is reminded that the maximum number of people allowed in a house is 20, including residents and underage children. the reduction of the time period of the COVID-19 disease certificate from 6 months (180 days) to 3 months (90 days) with effect from 31 January 2022 . A relevant announcement will be made in the coming days.

to with effect from . A relevant announcement will be made in the coming days. from 22 December 2021 until 6 January 2022 , in view of the Christmas holidays, children aged 12-17 will be able to enter catering establishments (including catering areas in shopping centres and hotels), theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas, performance spaces, closed and outdoor stadiums, weddings and christenings upon presentation of a negative laboratory PCR or Rapid test valid for 72 hours , provided that they are accompanied by a parent/guardian who has completed his/her vaccination scheme (two doses for the two-dose vaccines and one dose for the single-dose vaccines) .

