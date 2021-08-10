ARTICLE

I. Introduction

Cyprus was one of the first countries that recognised seafarers as key workers and implemented a formal crew change process. These measures resulted in more than 20,000 seafarers being repatriated or able to return to work since May 2020. Cyprus continues to prioritise seafarer welfare and is keen to support a practical and coordinated solution to the global crew change crisis.

In response, the Shipping Deputy Ministry of Cyprus ('SDM') has formally proposed a practical, global approach to delivering covid-19 vaccinations to seafarers. In letters to the EU Transport and Health Commissioners and IMO Secretary General, the SDM outlined the proposed programme and emphasised the need for a practical, feasible and collective approach to addressing the issue of seafarer inoculations.

A resolution for a global seafarers vaccination programme proposed by the SDM has been officially adopted by the International Labour Organization (ILO). It was agreed at the Fourth Meeting of the Special Tripartite Committee of the Maritime Labour Convention 2006 – Part I, held in a virtual format in April 2021.

The resolution builds on the proposal for a global seafarers vaccination programme presented by Cyprus earlier in 2021 to the IMO Secretary General, the International Chamber of Shipping and the European Union. It is a concrete step in identifying the magnitude of the vaccination challenge and then proceeding collectively with more decisive action, working with the World Health Organisation and pharmaceutical companies to secure sufficient vaccines for seafarers.

II. Cyprus' vaccination programme

The SDM has issued the Circulars 27/2021 and 32/2021, through which outlines plans to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all seafarers on Cyprus-flagged and Cyprus-managed vessels. The number of such eligible seafarers are calculated around 40,000. The island nation is also exploring the potential to become a vaccination hub for all visiting seafarers, proactively supporting long-term progress for seafarer welfare.

a) Eligible seafarers for vaccination

According to Circular 32/2021, published on 29 July 2021, ''seafares'' means all persons serving on board employed or engaged for duties on board for the business, working or service of the ship. Such persons will be eligible for vaccination by qualified medical staff, provided that:

they are already serving on board Cyprus-flagged ships, irrespective of the location of the vessel, and certificates provided; and they are serving on board vessels calling at Cypriot ports, anchorages or roadstead located with the territory of Cyprus, regardless of flag, provided that the vessels are managed by a legal entity based and taxed in Cyprus.

The vaccines provided have an Emergency Use Listing by the World Health Organization (WHO) and have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use within the European Union. The vaccines have been patented by either Oxford/AstraZeneca (now named Vaxzevria) or Janssen (referred as Johnson & Johnson).

The Vaccines will be provided in vials containing:

10 doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine; or 5 doses of Janssen vaccine.

The Vaccination should be offered to all seafarers serving on board on a non-discriminatory basis, and this includes seafarers who are scheduled to be repatriated.

Seafarers who have been unable, for reasons beyond their control, to comply with the vaccination requirements set out above (i.e. seafarers on board Cyprus-flagged and Cyprus-managed vessels) and for whom defined arrangements have been made for their employment on board, specifying, inter alia, the date of the commencement of their service on board, can be included in the application for the provision of vaccines. The applicant should clearly identify the seafarers in question as well as the seafarers serving aboard, they are replacing.

In relation to seafarers serving on board compliance with requirements related to vaccination (for example those of the flag State, State of which the seafarers are nationals, and local legislation, as applicable, for States other than Cyprus) are not addressed and remain the obligation and responsibility of those applying for the provision of vaccines and of the master of the ship.

b) Submission of application for vaccination

Applications for the provision of vaccines should be addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health through the Permanent Secretary of the SDM, using the model provided in Annex 1 of Circular 32/2021, by the Designated Person of the Company operating the ship, or, by a person authorized to apply, on behalf of the legal entity making the application if the legal entity is other than the Company.

"Company" means the owner of the ship or any other organization or person such as the manager, or the bareboat charterer, who has assumed the responsibility for operation of the ship from the owner of the ship and who on assuming such responsibility has agreed to take over all the duties and responsibilities imposed by the International Safety Management Code.

The application must be posted, or hand delivered to the SDM or send by e-mail if it concerns seafarers employed on ships:

flying the flag of Cyprus to cyflag-vaccine@dms.gov.cy; or ships managed by a legal entity based and taxed in Cyprus to cymanage-vaccine@dms.gov.cy.

The SDM will consider only applications it receives (irrespective of the date they bear) on or after 1 July 2021.

The application will be construed as indicating and attesting that:

(1) the seafarers named in the application have individually voluntarily granted an informed consent to be vaccinated and have authorized the person making the application to request the vaccines on their behalf;

(2) the application is made by the person named in the application.

The vaccines to be provided will be those available on the date the application is processed by the Ministry of Health. There will be no option to choose which vaccine is to be provided. Applications or expressions for the provision of specific vaccines will not be considered and will be ignored as void. Requests to delay consideration of the application or to process it when a specific vaccine becomes available will be ignored. As soon as an application is approved as meeting the applicable requirements it will be sent to the Ministry of Health and requests for withholding or delaying its dispatch to the Ministry of Health will be ignored.

c) Availability of vaccines and arrangements

The vaccines in question will be made available at no cost to the seafarers serving, or are about to serve, on board. The vaccines will be provided at free of any charge, at the point of collection designated by the Ministry of Health. Those applying for the provision of the vaccines are responsible and must make all the necessary arrangements and formalities for the collection, transport, storage, and administration of the vaccines and to cover all related cost. This responsibility is understood to include, inter alia:

(1) selecting and nominating the collector of the vaccines from the point of collection designated by the Ministry of Health and instructing him/her/their as necessary.

It is understood that the couriers who have been accredited by the Ministry of Health are aware of the packing, storage and transport requirements;

(2) verifying that the country in which they contemplate to send the vaccines (if other than Cyprus), allows their importation and is in a position to satisfy the related requirements.

The recommendation adopted by the World Customs Organization (WCO) On the role of Customs in facilitating the cross-border movement of situationally critical medicines and vaccines is attached at the end of the present circular.

(3) verifying that the country in which they contemplate to administer the vaccines (if other than Cyprus), allows so and is in a position to satisfy the related requirements;

(4) making arrangements for the storage and keeping of vaccines in accordance with WHO and EMA recommendations and advice;

(5) have made arrangements for the administration of the vaccines by a trained and qualified professional.

It is understood that those providing in Cyprus services for the administration of vaccines on the basis of private arrangements have been accredited by the Ministry of Health;

(6) have made arrangements for the seafarers to be vaccinated to be tested, within 72 hours before vaccination, to ascertain whether they are infected by the COVID-19 virus; and

(7) have made arrangements for the disposal of all syringes, needles, swaps and all other material used for vaccination and all unused vaccines, to be done in compliance with the requirements of the local legislation.

The vaccines provided cannot be traded or sold and are for the exclusive use and administration of the seafarer for whom are requested. Seafarers should not be charged with any cost incurred by the Company or the master in relation to vaccination.

Vaccines should be administered by trained and qualified professional personnel in accordance with the requirements of the local legislation. Where the seafarer to be vaccinated is unable to speak the language spoken by the professional administering the vaccination, a person should be provided who should be able to speak a language understood by the seafarer concerned and the professional administering the vaccine.

During the vaccination and immediately after, the seafarer may show signs or have an allergic or anaphylactic reaction. Thus, there should be available a person who will be able to provide the advisable first aid and the arrangements for calling the Accident & Emergency Services should be known.

The Ministry of Health will provide, together with the vials containing the vaccines, Vaccination Card equal, in number, to the total number of seafarers named in the application requesting the provision of vaccines. The number of Vaccination Cards to be provided will usually be less or at most equal to the number of vaccines provided when calculated based on capacity of the vials.

Any remaining doses of vaccines in an opened vial must be discarded after 6 hours or at the end of the immunization session, whichever comes first. Once vials of vaccines have been issued by the Ministry of Health, returning to Cyprus any unused opened vials of vaccines and any unopened vials is not possible and the vials in question should be discarded.

Any unused opened vials of vaccines and any unopened vials of vaccines, which must be discarded, should be accounted for on the Record of Vaccination model of which is provided in Annex 2 of Circular 32/2021.

The vaccination should be recorded:

in the Vaccination Card provided by the Ministry of Health; and/or

under "Other Vaccinations" in the International Certificate of Vaccination and Prophylaxis prescribed by the International Health Regulations, 2005.

The master should return the Record of Vaccination to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health through the Permanent Secretary of the Shipping Deputy Ministry, using the model provided in Annex 2 of Circular 32/2021. The Record of Vaccination is in line with requirements of the Ministry of Health and of Regulation (EU) 2021/953 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2021 on a framework for the issuance, verification and acceptance of interoperable COVID-19 vaccination, test and recovery certificates (EU Digital COVID Certificate) to facilitate free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the issue of EU Digital COVID Certificate.

The Record of Vaccination will serve as a proof of vaccination and any verification of vaccination or other information requested in this respect will be based on the information provided in the record.

The Record of Vaccination will be construed as indicating and attesting that:

(1) the each of the seafarers named on the attached to the Record of Vaccination list certifies that he/she has been vaccinated and, to this end, he/she, inter alia, has granted voluntary consent and has been provided with information to his/her satisfaction;

(2) the name(s) of the person(s) conducting the vaccination and his/hers/their contact details have been inserted after they have given their expressed consent and agreement to do so; and

(3) it has been certified by the master of the ship named on the Record of Vaccination.

Following vaccination a variety of non-allergic or non-anaphylactic symptoms or other reactions have been experienced as a result of which seafarers required time off work during the period of 24 – 48 hours following vaccination.

The master should take such an eventuality into account when planning the vaccination of the seafarers serving on board. He/she is expected to make contingency plans for addressing and managing the situation which may evolve and for ensuring that a safe deck and engine room watch is provided at all times.

