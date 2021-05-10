ARTICLE

Cyprus: FAQ's For COVID-19 Restrictive Measures As Of 10th May 2021 At 06:00 Am.

Movement is prohibited from 11 at night until 5 in the morning of the following day, except in the following cases:

(i) Moving to and from workplaces, with the use of the "Confirmation for Employee's Movement" Form,

(ii) Going to a medical centre or a hospital or a pharmacy or a veterinarian for medical emergencies,

(iii) The requirement to send a text message to 8998 for movement is cancelled.

Gatherings in public places (parks, squares, dams, picnic areas, beaches, pedestrian streets and marinas, etc.) are allowed, provided that they do not exceed 10 persons, including underage children. The presence of up to 10 persons is allowed in residences, including underage children. (a) Religious services and other forms of religious worship in places of religious worship shall be performed, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass and with a maximum number of 50 persons until May 16, 2021,

(b) From 17 May 2021, the presence of congregants is allowed with a maximum physical presence of 30% of the capacity of the places of religious worship, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass,

(c) From 1 June 2021, the presence of congregants is allowed with a maximum physical presence of 50% of the capacity of the places of religious worship, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass.

(a) Holding lunches / dinners and other events for weddings and christenings is allowed, with a maximum number of 10 persons, including underage children until 16 May 2021,

(b) From 17 May 2021, holding lunches / dinners is allowed ONLY in outdoor spaces, sitting down and with a maximum number of 200 persons including underage children, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass. Cocktails are prohibited,

(c) From 1 June 2021, holding lunches / dinners is allowed indoors as well, on the basis of the agreed timetable, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass.

Religious ceremonies (weddings, christenings, funerals) are allowed with a maximum number of 10 persons until 16 May 2021. From 17 May 2021, the maximum number of persons is 200, provided that up to 30% of the capacity of the place of religious worship is used, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass. Education continues with physical presence, with mandatory possession of a weekly rapid antigen test. Students of Gymnasiums, Lyceums and cycle B of primary school, on their 1st day of attendance, namely on May 10 2021, must present a negative test, effective for 72 hours. Visits to hospitals, clinics, medical and diagnostic centres are allowed, following approval of the Executive Director of the Centre and by presenting a negative PCR test, effective for 48 hours. The operation of all outdoors catering areas (restaurants, taverns, cafeterias, pubs, snack-bars and bars, coffee shops and catering areas within malls, canteens or/and sports clubs, cultural clubs, associations, societies etc.) is allowed, on the basis of the protocol in effect. Customers must hold a Coronapass. From 1 June 2021, the operation of the indoor spaces of the catering areas is allowed, as well. The operation of open-air and indoor theatres, amphitheatres, cinemas and performance halls is allowed,

(a) with a maximum number of 50 persons until 17 May 2021, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass.

(b) after 17 May 2021, at 30% of the indoors capacity and at 50% of the outdoors capacity. The possession of a Coronapass is mandatory.

(c) from 1 June, the use of indoor capacity is increased to 50%, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass.

Farmers' markets shall operate at 50% of their capacity and with a distance of 1.5 meters between the persons based on the protocol, without a Coronapass. Mass events, demonstrations, parades, concerts, open-air fairs, festivals in public or private places, remain prohibited. The operation of malls is allowed, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass. The operation of the rest of the retail trade enterprises is allowed, including shopping centres, malls and large stores, provided that the measure of one person per 10 sq.m. is observed, and with mandatory possession of a Coronapass in shopping centres and malls. The operation of beauty centres and hairdressing salons is allowed, on the basis of the Protocol, without a Coronapass. The operation of gyms, dance schools and other sports academies is allowed, as they were in effect until 30 April 2021, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass by persons exercising indoors. The operation of betting shops is allowed, in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the National Betting Authority, and provided that the measure of one person per 10 sq.m. is observed, without persons sitting indoors. Outdoor seating is allowed, without a Coronapass. The operation of casinos is suspended until 16 May 2021. The operation of casinos is allowed from 17 May 2021, at 30% of their capacity based on the agreed Protocol, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass. From 1 June 2021, the use of their capacity is increased to 50%. The operation of swimming pools is allowed for exercising purposes, and on the basis of the protocol that was in effect on 30 April 2021. Going to the beach is allowed on the basis of the Protocol that was in effect in the summer of 2020, without a Coronapass. Going to picnic areas, dams and zoos is allowed, without a Coronapass. The operation of institutes, as well as athletic and social activities for children under the age of 18 are allowed, on the basis of the Protocol that was in effect on the 30th of April 2021 (6+1). For extracurricular indoor activities with a test taken within 72 hours, while for outdoor activities the responsibility of a weekly test remains. The operation of night clubs, discos, clubs and music and dancing venues remains suspended. The operation of playgrounds, luna parks and thematic parks remains suspended until May 16, 2021. From 17 May 2021, the operation of playgrounds, luna parks and thematic parks is allowed on the basis of a Protocol and only in outdoor spaces, without holding social events (birthdays, etc.). Holding conferences and trade exhibitions is suspended until 16 May 2021. From 17 May 2021, the holding of the above is allowed, provided that the measure of the use of 30% of the indoor space's capacity is observed, with cocktails being prohibited. From 1 June 2021, the use of the capacity increases to 50%. A Coronapass is required for attending conferences. Visits are allowed in nursing homes, care for the elderly units, chronic patients units, homes and hostels for the hospitality of vulnerable groups, transitional hospitality hostels for the homeless, day centres, child protection units, on the basis of the Protocols, and with mandatory possession of a Coronapass. The operation of camping areas is suspended. Hotels: Staying at hotels is allowed from 10 May 2021, with mandatory possession of a Coronapass. Pre-election Rallies are allowed provided that the capacity of the event's space is observed, and the attendees are seated with mandatory possession of a Coronapass. Cocktails are prohibited. For example:

In an outdoor theatre/amphitheatre up to 50% of its capacity,

In an indoor theatre/amphitheatre up to 30% of its capacity,

In outdoor spaces of clubs/catering areas, attendees must be seated

In houses, the maximum number is 10 persons, including the residents.

In Public Services: the measure of mandatory teleworking is extended, as it was in effect until 16 May 2021. From 17 May 2021, mandatory teleworking, excluding the Essential Services (ensuring physical presence, to the extent possible) with a maximum number of physical presence of 50%. In Private Service Providers, the measure of physical presence of up to 30% of employees remains, with a maximum number of 50 employees that can be physically present in each professional structure, and with a minimum number of 5 employees, until 16 May 2021. From 17 May 2021, physical presence of up to 50% is allowed. For the Cup Final, on 15 May 2021, the presence of spectators is allowed (15% of the stadium's capacity) with mandatory possession of a Coronapass. Performing cold surgeries is allowed using up to 80% of the beds, except for ICU beds in private hospitals which can use up to 60% of their beds. Coronapass Requirements

Negative test (pcr /rapid), effective for 72 hours.

Vaccination at least with one dose and completion of a period of at least 3 weeks after the vaccination.

Having contracted coronavirus in the past 6 months.

