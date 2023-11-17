The House of Representatives has recently approved the Regulations Governing the Petroleum Products Stations of 2023, as an amendment to the basic Regulations Governing the Petroleum Products Stations of 1972 to 1999.

Pursuant to the latest amendment, the charging of electric vehicles is recognised as a 'supplementary use' to the 'main use and scope' of a gas station, i.e. the storage of petroleum products and lubricants and their supply to combustion engine vehicles.

The installation of the charging points needs to be in compliance with the provisions of the Town Planning and Spatial Planning Law, while the Director of the Department of Electrical and Mechanical Services shall certify that the charging points meet the requirements of the Decree on the encouragement and deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure (technical requirements of recharging points of electric vehicles) of 2022.

This development is expected to encourage the growth of the EV market and the ancillary infrastructure in Cyprus, while additional pieces of legislation are expected to be enacted within the next months to further clarify the regulatory framework for charging points.

