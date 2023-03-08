ARTICLE

The HICP rose by 6,8% between January 2022 and January 2023 and fell by 1,4% in the month between December 2022 and January 2023.

Compared to January 2022, the largest changes were noted in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (18,0%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (10,9%).

Compared to December 2022, the largest change was recorded in category Clothing and Footwear (-13,0%).

As regards the economic origin, the largest change when compared to the index of January 2022 was recorded in Energy (16,2%). When compared to the index of the previous month, the largest changes were monitored in category Energy (-3,3%) and Non energy industrial goods (-3,0%).

Source:Cystat

