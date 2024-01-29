The European Commission's groundbreaking Regulation 2023/2411, effective since November 16, 2023, transforms geographical indications protection for craft and industrial products, as discussed in an article co-authored by Ramona Livera and Anna Georgaka, and published on Lexology. This EU regulation, extending beyond traditional agricultural products, safeguards intellectual property rights for items produced by hand, with manual or digital tools, or through mechanical means. Geographical indications cover a range of products, from natural stones to textiles, fostering innovation and protecting against misuse. For Cyprus, lacking national protection, harmonized EU safeguards become crucial, encouraging investment in traditional crafts and elevating quality standards.

Simultaneously, the EU addresses artificial intelligence (AI) regulations, recognizing its potential impact on industries. Despite AI advancements, the legislation acknowledges the intrinsic qualities of human craftsmanship, such as creativity and emotional connection, unattainable by technology. Crafted products, embodying storytelling and emotion, maintain enduring value, distinct from digitally produced counterparts. The coexistence of geographical indications and AI regulations, further explored by Ramona and Anna in their article, reflects the EU's commitment to balance, preserving the essence of both human artistry and technological progress.

