The advancement of AI technologies and the level of sophistication in their development raises several legal and practical issues concerning the protectability of AI-generated work under the umbrella of Intellectual Property. This rapidly evolving topic is explored in more detail, together with an analysis of recent case law pertinent to the subject, in an article co-authored by Senior Associate, Ramona Livera, and Lawyer Trainee, Iosifina Koutsonikola, and published in the June edition of Φilenews .

The article can be viewed in Greek here.

