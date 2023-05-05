The April edition of the GB Cyprus Business Association e-paper features an article co-authored by Lawyer Trainee, Iosifina Koutsonikola and Senior Associate, Ramona Livera. With AI a scorching hot topic at the moment, the article chooses to consider the myriad of problems which AI systems and AI generated work can give rise to under the current IP legislative framework. It highlights some recent case law and explains why the 'AI courtroom lawyer' is not yet a reality.

The article may be viewed here.

