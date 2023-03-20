As technological advancements rapidly impact the legal industry, Michael Ioannou, Chief Information Officer of Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, highlights the significance of legal professionals keeping abreast of the latest developments, and underscores how these are shaping the future of the legal industry.

The interview is available here (only in Greek).

