Cyprus:
Technology And The Future Of The Legal Industry
20 March 2023
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As technological advancements rapidly impact the legal industry,
Michael Ioannou, Chief Information Officer of
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, highlights the significance of legal
professionals keeping abreast of the latest developments, and
underscores how these are shaping the future of the legal
industry.
The interview is available here (only in Greek).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Cyprus
The MiCA Question Mark
A.G. Erotocritou LLC
In the last few years, the European Union ("EU") has been creating a package of measures to enable and support the potential of digital finance. More recently, as part of the European Digital...
The Downfall Of FTX: Brief And Comment
Patrikios Pavlou & Associates
In the wake of the collapse of FTX, which was ranked as the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange just days before declaring bankruptcy ...