To today's businesses, trust is everything. In an uncertain, constantly shifting environment, customers, employees and investors look for organizations they can depend on. But building and protecting that sense of trust requires many parts of the organization to work together to deliver a consistent unified vision.
Now that we live in a digitized world, every part of the business depends on fairness, integrity and transparency in the way information is collected and processed. Systems should be resilient, dependable and able to respond quickly in the face of disruption. Whether you are a customer or client who wants to feel safe when transacting with the organization, or part of the broader ecosystem of partners, investors, regulators and society surrounding every organization — digital trust matters.
Cybersecurity and privacy have a key role to play in building and maintaining that trust. Businesses are ramping up data collection, expanding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies and embracing the environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda, all while facing increasingly exacting regulatory standards.
In this latest research — Cyber trust insights 2022 — KPMG International surveyed 1,881 executives and held a series of discussions with corporate leaders and professionals from across the world to explore the extent to which the C-suite recognizes this, how they are meeting the challenge, and what they need to do next. It also explores the key role chief information security officers (CISOs) can play in helping them and identifies five crucial steps to help build trust through cybersecurity and privacy.
Read the full report for additional insights on how to build trust through cybersecurity and privacy.
KPMG Cyber trust insights 2022 (assets.kpmg)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.