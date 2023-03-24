European Union:
EU Introduces New Way Of Bank Account Opening
The Banking industry through a time of constant development, is
ready to welcome a new revolutionary way on how to open a bank
account within the European Union. The ultimate objective behind
this decision is the contribution towards the establishment of a
single market.
Individuals or entities holding bank accounts in the
European Union will now have a single passport that will enable
them to open a bank account around the Union.
This development will replace any other type of customer
identification (27 different types currently applied), which will
certainly improve the customer due-diligence process.
AMLA, the new EU Anti-Money Laundering Authority, aims to create
a more transparent market along with cross-border data sharing,
that will enable them to prevent the flourish trend of money
laundering networks, which are more than capable to operate across
national borders.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter.
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
