Cyprus boasts the 11th largest merchant fleet globally and the 3rd largest fleet in the European Union, comprising over 2200 ocean-going vessels totaling 21 million gross tons. With the recent surge in Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Bab al Mandeb Strait, it is imperative for vessels under Cyprus flags to prioritize safety. The explicit threat from the Houthi militia necessitates enhanced security measures, including the deployment of trained ship security guards and arming vessels against potential attacks.

Addressing these concerns, the Protection of Cyprus Flag Ships from Acts of Piracy and other Unlawful Acts Law 77(I) 2012 establishes a robust framework allowing the utilization of private armed security guards on Cypriot-flagged vessels. This empowers companies to employ firearms as a deterrent against unlawful acts, providing a crucial layer of defense in these challenging maritime environments.

Obtaining a ship security license in Cyprus is a pivotal step, and at Michael Chambers & Co. LLC, we stand ready to facilitate this process. As a Private Ship Security Company (PSSC), approval and licensing are crucial. Under Article 21 of the Law, the Department of Merchant Shipping oversees the application process, ensuring compliance with high operational standards outlined in Law 77(I)/2012.

The application process involves comprehensive submission to the Department of Merchant Shipping, including company information, personnel qualifications, and operational procedures. Our team of Cyprus lawyers specializes in preparing and submitting meticulous applications, streamlining the process for our clients.

Key components of the application include:

Company Information: Legal structure, ownership details, and contact information.

Personnel Details: Comprehensive information on management and personnel, including qualifications, experience, and training.

Comprehensive information on management and personnel, including qualifications, experience, and training. Security Management System: An outline of the company's security management system, covering risk assessment procedures, incident response plans, and training programs for security personnel.

Successful evaluation, results in the issuance of a PSSC license, allowing companies to provide security services on board merchant vessels. Licensed companies undergo continuous monitoring, including periodic audits and compliance checks, to ensure adherence to legal standards.

