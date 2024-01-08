ARTICLE

On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Ministry of Shipping will inaugurate the One Stop Shipping Centre (Μονοθυριδικό Ναυτιλιακό Κέντρο Εξυπηρέτησης). The primary aim of this center is to provide efficient services for requests from all maritime companies, as well as companies whose activities are related to shipping and are based in Cyprus, particularly those falling under the responsibilities of the Civil Registry and Migration Department.

The project is being executed in close collaboration with the Civil Registry and Migration Department of the Ministry of Interior. This collaboration involves the provision of essential expertise, IT equipment, and personnel.

Every Monday, the One Stop Shipping Centre will accept applications requiring physical presence for the collection of biometric data. The services include the issuance of relevant Certificates of Registration (MEU1) for citizens of European Union (EU/EEA) countries employed by shipping companies. Additionally, applications for Residence Permit Cards (MEU2) for family members of EU/EEA citizens not themselves EU citizens will be processed.

The center will also handle the issuance/renewal of Temporary Residence and Employment Permits in Cyprus for third-country nationals (i.e., outside EU/EEA) employed by Shipping Companies (BCS). Furthermore, it will address the residence arrangements of family members of third-country nationals employed by Shipping Companies (MFR, VIS, and CYE).

The ultimate goal of the center is to expand its scope to cover all matters related to the shipping industry. This includes facilitating all maritime transactions falling under the jurisdiction of other government departments/ministries from a single point, namely the Ministry of Shipping.

The continuous improvement and enrichment of the services provided by the Ministry of Shipping align with the top priorities set by the ministry, implementing President Christodoulides' governance program. The One Stop Shipping Centre embodies the commitment of the Republic's President, translating promises into actions.

By supporting the maritime industry, a pivotal contributor to the country's economic development, we are dedicated to formulating policies and actions that serve our strategic goal of delivering high-quality services.

Originally published Nov 16, 2023

