The establishment of a One-Stop-Shipping-Centre at the Shipping Deputy Ministry in Cyprus is likely to streamline and enhance various shipping-related processes.

One of the Shipping Deputy Ministry's top goals is the ongoing improvement and development of its services, thereby cherishing the maritime sector, which contributes significantly to the nation's GDP and is a cornerstone of economic growth.

On 20 November 2023, the Shipping Deputy Ministry launched the One Stop Shipping Centre, which endeavours to offer top-notch assistance on issues entailed within the jurisdiction of the Civil Registry and Migration Department to all shipping companies and companies operating in Cyprus with a maritime component. This initiative is an important step forward in the government's commitment to upgrade Cyprus' status as a robust, internationally integrated shipping hub and quality shipping cluster.

The One-stop-Shipping-Centre has been designed to consolidate services and reduce bureaucratic hurdles, making it more efficient for businesses and individuals involved in shipping activities. The Center's ultimate objective is to broaden the range of concerns pertaining to the shipping sector so that all transactions relating to shipping, which are the purview of other government offices or ministries, are handled by the Shipping Deputy Ministry with direct access and priority to all relevant state authorities and ministries.

The establishment of the One-Stop-Shipping-Centre falls under the 35 actions set out by the national "SEA Change 2030" plan, which the Shipping Deputy Ministry has created in an attempt to produce a strategic projection promoting and emphasising the Cypriot registry and shipping both domestically and globally thereby strengthening the competitiveness of Cyprus Shipping, the Cyprus Registry and the Maritime Cluster of Cyprus.

The specific action implies the creation of a framework that will support the provision of One Stop Service via:

Digitisation of all the services of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, including the creation of:

i.Electronic Maritime Library (e-Maritime Library), and

ii."Electronic Help Desk" (e-Helpdesk)

The Shipping Ministry's services to shipping companies to provide a more flexible, timely, efficient, and integrated customer-oriented service on a 24-hour basis must simultaneously be fully digitalised and automated. As a result, the environment will become entirely digital, becoming the "One-Stop-Service" support structure.

By adopting its legal framework for limited liability shipping companies and digitising its services, the Cyprus Registry laid a solid foundation for the single-window framework service (a one-stop-shipping shop).

The Center will be staffed with officials from the Shipping Deputy Ministry and other government agencies trained to become autonomous and understand the maritime sector's unique demands.

In effect, the One Stop Shipping Centre, based in the offices of the Deputy Ministry in Limassol, receives applications every Monday between 08:30-14:00. These applications require physical attendance to gather biometric data for the purpose of issuing Registration Certificates (MEU1) to European Union (EU/EEA) citizens who will be employed in Cyprus by shipping companies and Residence Cards (MEU2) for family members of EU/EEA citizens who are not themselves citizens of the European Union, to issue/renew Temporary Residence and Employment Permits in Cyprus for third-country nationals (non-EU/EEA) to be employed by Shipping Companies and last to arrange the residence of family members of third-country nationals employed by Shipping Companies (MFR, VIS and CYE).

