During the elections of the 33rd General Assembly of the IMO, which took place in London, on Friday, 1 December 2023, Cyprus was re-elected as a Member of the Council in Category C, which consists of 20 States with special interests in maritime transport or navigation.

...Cyprus' re-election to the IMO Council will undoubtedly fortify the country's status as a key player in international maritime affairs...

Cyprus' re-election to the Council of the International Maritime Organization for the 2024-2025 biennium is a testament to the country's solid presence and important role in international shipping affairs, something that was stressed by the Deputy Minister of Shipping, Ms. Marina Hadjimanolis.

Cyprus, a member of the Organisation since 1978, has been consistently re-elected to its Council since 1987 – when it was first elected – a fact that mirrors the trust and recognition shown by the international shipping community towards Cyprus as a maritime power.

It is evident that the renewed presence of Cyprus in the IMO Council – which is the Executive Organ of the IMO, supervising the work of the Organisation – is of high importance since it allows for the continuation of Cyprus' active involvement in strategic decision-making processes on shipping matters. Additionally, Cyprus' re-election to the IMO Council will undoubtedly fortify the country's status as a key player in international maritime affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made an announcement on 1 December, stating that the close cooperation between the Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Shipping Deputy Ministry resulted to an excellent outcome, safeguarding Cyprus' continued presence in the Council since 1987 whilst further extended appreciation to all the countries who supported Cyprus' candidacy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.