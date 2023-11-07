A recent article co-authored by Costas Stamatiou, Partner at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, together with Senior Associates Vassilis Psyrras and Andreas Christofides, discusses the Admiralty Court's February 2023 judgment on Admiralty Action 7/2021 which concerned the collision of a vessel with fish cages. The article addresses the facts used by the Court to conclude that the defendant vessel was responsible for causing the accident, with a particular focus on the reasons that caused the vessel to deviate from its set course.

The online version of the article can be viewed here.

