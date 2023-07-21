According to 2023 data from the Cyprus government, the Cypriot merchant fleet ranks among the 10 largest fleets in the world and it ranks 3rd in the European Union, comprising 12? of the total fleet of the 27 Member States of the EU. It has 1,857 ocean-going vessels of a GT exceeding 21 million.

Being one of the smaller Member States of the EU, Cyprus possesses an enviable geographical location and a long tradition in the maritime sector, which is immensely impressive for any observer.

All matters relating to the registration of ships and the related transactions in the Register of Cyprus Ships or in the Special Book of Parallel Registration are governed by the Merchant Shipping (Registration of Ships, Sales and Mortgages) Law of 1963, as amended from time to time to maintain relevance to changing conditions.

Cyprus has developed and maintained a favourable system worldwide and it is considered among the US and European countries to have a high quality compliance system. This often enables vessels flying the Cyprus Flag to have fewer issues with security and scrutiny, one of the bigger advantages of the shipping and yacht sector in Cyprus.

Below are the main features and advantages of registering a yacht in Cyprus – the AGP Law team can assist with further explanations of each element upon request:

Low registration cost;

No tax on profits from the operation;

No income tax on the wages of crew;

Favourable tonnage tax scheme;

No stamp duty on ship mortgage;

Maritime offices around the world;

Mortgage protection for lenders;

EU flag;

Classification of the Cyprus flag in the White List of the Paris and Tokyo Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and exclusion from the "List of Targeted Flag States" of the US Coast Guard resulting in fewer inspections of the ships and less delays at the ports of both MOUs and of the US;

Maritime offices in New York, London, Rotterdam, Piraeus, Brussels and Hamburg offering services to Cyprus ships;

A network of local inspectors of Cyprus ships, covering important ports worldwide in order to ensure efficient and effective control of Cypriot vessels and to avoid detentions by port state control;

Signatory to all international maritime conventions on safety and pollution prevention;

Bilateral agreements with 26 countries, through which Cypriot ships receive either national or favoured nation treatment in the ports of other countries. Those agreements with labour supplying countries provide for specific terms of employment which are beneficial to both the shipowners and the seafarers;

Efficient and qualitative provision of services by the Department of Merchant Shipping.

Conditions of Ownership:

A vessel may only be registered in the Register of Cyprus Ships if:

More than fifty percent (50%) of the shares of the ship are owned:

by Cypriot citizens; or

by citizens of other Member States who in the instance of not being permanent residents of the Republic will have appointed an authorised representative in the Republic of Cyprus; or

The total (100%) of the shares of the ship are owned by one or more corporations, which have been established and operate:

in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Cyprus and have their registered office in the Republic; or

in accordance with the laws of any other Member State and have their registered office, central administration or principal place of business within the European Economic Area and which will have either appointed an authorized representative in Cyprus or the management of the ship is entrusted in full to a Cypriot or a Community ship management company having its place of business in Cyprus; or

outside Cyprus or outside any other Member State but controlled by Cypriot citizens or citizens of Member States and have either appointed an authorised representative in Cyprus or the management of the ship is entrusted in full to a Cypriot or a Community ship management company having its place of business in Cyprus. The corporation is deemed to be controlled by Cypriots or citizens of any other Member States when more than fifty percent of its shares are owned by Cypriots or citizens of any other Member States or when the majority of the Directors of the corporation are Cypriot citizens or citizens of any other Member State.

Mortgages on Vessels:

Once a ship has been registered under the Cyprus flag, a mortgage can be created thereby securing a loan or other financial obligations on conditions agreed to by the parties, without the need for exchange control permission. The creation of a mortgage under Cypriot laws is not allowed on vessels registered parallel-in in the Register of Cyprus Ships.

Age Limit of Vessels:

Vessels of any size and type may be registered in the Cyprus Register of Ships or the Special Book of Parallel Registration as long as they comply with the provisions contained in the merchant shipping legislation and the circulars of the Department of Merchant Shipping (DMS) and satisfy certain conditions according to their age and type.

Recognised Classification Societies:

It should be noted that the vessel must be classed with one of the classification societies that the Cypriot Government recognises. These are ABS, BV, CCS, DNV GL, KR, LR, NK, PRS, RINA AND RS.

Different Types of Registration Available:

Provisional Registration of a ship may remain in force for six months. Thereafter, it may be renewed once, for a further three months.

Permanent Registration. The permanent registration of a provisionally registered vessel must be effected within 6 months (or 9 months if the 3 month extension has been obtained) from the date on which it was provisionally registered.

Parallel (Bareboat) Registration: The Cyprus legislation provides for the two forms or bareboat registration internationally accepted e.g. the "Parallel-in" registration and the "Parallel-out" registration of vessels, provided certain prerequisites are fulfilled. The Parallel-in registration offers the possibility to a foreign flag vessel on bareboat charter to a Cyprus Shipping company to be registered in parallel under the Cyprus flag for a period, usually of 2 years. The Parallel-out registration offers the possibility to owners of Cyprus ships to bareboat charter them to a foreign person or company and to effect a "Parallel" registration in a foreign register for the duration of the charter part.

VAT and Yacht Ownership

An often overlooked but important consideration, new guidelines establish the Cyprus yacht VAT policy using the VAT Leasing Scheme. Under the scheme, yacht registration in Cyprus leads to VAT rates as low as 3.4% of the principal value of the yacht. Even other favorable jurisdictions, such as Malta, do not have effective VAT rates this low.

Through the scheme, a Cypriot company may purchase a yacht and join a lease-sale agreement involving the yacht and a third party. This third party may be an individual or a company from any jurisdiction.

Using this method establishes the service as within Cyprus, and only VAT is due on the lease at a rate of 17%, but only payable on the leasing portion in which the yacht is within EU waters. While it may seem difficult to calculate the exact duration of time spent within EU waters, VAT authorities have created a percentage scale to determine "presumed" duration. Most 24+ meters sailing vessels are deemed in EU waters 20% of the time and therefore reduce the VAT rate to 3.4%.

In addition to the above, yachts are not required to come to Cyprus and the leases must not exceed a period of 48 months.

Only one company is necessary for the scheme. The yacht may be "bought" by a Cyprus company, often deemed as a loan, and then the company leases the yacht back to the original owner. Using this process, yacht registration in Cyprus does not need to be changed. Although one stipulation of the scheme is that qualifying yachts need to have a T2L certificate stating that it was manufactured in the EU.

Conclusion

It can be thus clearly seen that yacht registration in Cyprus offers a vast number of benefits for the registration, management, and operation of vessels. High-end marina developments are making waves in the boating community worldwide and reported in the Cyprus and international media and various maritime conferences and boat shows and put yacht owners in the heart of an historic but highly contemporary EU culture, landscape, and lifestyle which is truly enviable.

