Cyprus is one of the world's most competitive and reliable shipping centers, and a sought-after jurisdiction for global shipping companies. This is largely due to its geographical position that offers many advantages, as well as the country's shipping legislation and technological infrastructure, combined with low registration fees and a favorable tax regime.

Recent changes in Cyprus' legislation, such as the establishment of a separate Admiralty Court specializing and exclusively handling shipping matters, have enabled the island to become even more competitive. An article co-authored by Costas Stamatiou, Partner at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, together with Senior Associates Vassilis Psyrras and Andreas Christofides, and Lawyer Trainee Iosifina Koutsonikola, and published in ?ilenews, expands on these changes and other notable developments.

The online version of the article in Greek can be viewed here.

