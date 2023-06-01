AGP Law can offer a range of legal services to shipping companies and ship management companies, including:

Formation and Registration of Shipping Companies: We can assist with the formation and registration of shipping companies in Cyprus, including advising on the legal and regulatory requirements and preparing the necessary documentation;

We can assist with the formation and registration of shipping companies in Cyprus, including advising on the legal and regulatory requirements and preparing the necessary documentation; Ship Registration: We can assist with the registration of ships under the Cyprus flag, including advising on the eligibility criteria, preparing the necessary documentation, and liaising with the relevant authorities;

We can assist with the registration of ships under the Cyprus flag, including advising on the eligibility criteria, preparing the necessary documentation, and liaising with the relevant authorities; Ship Finance and Mortgage: We can advise on ship finance and mortgage transactions, including drafting and negotiating ship mortgage agreements, providing legal opinions on the validity and enforceability of mortgage agreements, and registering mortgages with the relevant authorities;

We can advise on ship finance and mortgage transactions, including drafting and negotiating ship mortgage agreements, providing legal opinions on the validity and enforceability of mortgage agreements, and registering mortgages with the relevant authorities; Commercial Agreements: We can draft, review and negotiate various types of commercial agreements for shipping companies, including charterparties, sale and purchase agreements, and shipbuilding contracts;

We can draft, review and negotiate various types of commercial agreements for shipping companies, including charterparties, sale and purchase agreements, and shipbuilding contracts; Dispute Resolution: We can provide legal advice and representation in shipping disputes, including negotiating settlements, representing clients in mediation or arbitration, and representing clients in court proceedings;

We can provide legal advice and representation in shipping disputes, including negotiating settlements, representing clients in mediation or arbitration, and representing clients in court proceedings; Compliance and Regulatory Matters: We can advise on compliance and regulatory matters affecting the shipping industry, including environmental regulations, sanctions and export controls.

Overall, AGP Law in Cyprus can provide a wide range of legal services to shipping companies and ship management companies, helping them to navigate the complex legal and regulatory landscape of the shipping industry.

A.G. Paphitis & Co LLC

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.