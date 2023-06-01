Generally speaking, a vessel or yacht with a Cyprus flag can sail to Turkey or to Turkish waters. While Turkey does not formally recognize the Republic of Cyprus, the fact that a vessel is flying the Cyprus flag should not in itself be a reason for the vessel to be arrested in Turkey or within Turkish waters. However, it is important to note that there may be certain restrictions and requirements which apply to vessels sailing within Turkish waters, such as the need to obtain a Turkish transit log or a clearance certificate. Shipowners and operators are advised to consult with their shipping agent or legal advisor to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that since 1987, Turkey introduced restrictive measures against Cyprus flagged vessels, which basically resulted in their prohibition from docking at all Turkish ports. Therefore, vessels flying the Cyprus flag are prohibited from calling in all Turkish ports.

Moreover, in late March of 2023, ships flying the Cyprus flag are faced with a second Turkish embargo which prevents them from transporting grain from or to the Ukraine under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Therefore, shipowners and operators are advised to exercise caution when operating in or near Turkish waters and to ensure that all necessary permits and documentation is in order. They should also remain up to date on the latest developments and regulations related to the Cyprus-Turkey dispute, and seek legal advice as needed.

A.G. Paphitis & Co LLC

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.