ARTICLE

Cyprus: New Legislation Underway On The Establishment Of Shipping Companies In Cyprus

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Council of Ministers has approved the draft legislation concerning the establishment of limited liability shipping companies. Once the draft legislation is adopted by the Cyprus Parliament and enters into force, it shall contribute to the creation of a one stop shop at the Cyprus Deputy Ministry of Shipping.

The incorporation of these shipping companies is intended to be recorded in a register of companies that is different to the existing registry maintained by the Registrar of Companies.

This new form of shipping company will be governed by modern legislation and should be beneficial to shipowners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.