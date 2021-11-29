Cyprus:
The Shipping Deputy Ministry Has Launched A Tender Process For The Establishment Of A Passenger Maritime Link Between Cyprus And Greece
29 November 2021
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
The Shipping Deputy Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus has
launched a tender process for the establishment of a passenger
maritime link between Cyprus and Greece (Service of General
Economic Interest). It is intended that the service will be
performed by a Ro-Pax vessel (ferry), flying an EU or EEA flag and
complying with all international, community and national rules in
respect of safety, security and environmental issues at all times.
The deadline for submission is on 28 January 2022 at 12:00.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
