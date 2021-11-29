ARTICLE

Cyprus: The Shipping Deputy Ministry Has Launched A Tender Process For The Establishment Of A Passenger Maritime Link Between Cyprus And Greece

The Shipping Deputy Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus has launched a tender process for the establishment of a passenger maritime link between Cyprus and Greece (Service of General Economic Interest). It is intended that the service will be performed by a Ro-Pax vessel (ferry), flying an EU or EEA flag and complying with all international, community and national rules in respect of safety, security and environmental issues at all times. The deadline for submission is on 28 January 2022 at 12:00.

