In our pursuit of a culture of excellence, our firm has persistently strived to cultivate and retain the reputation as an Employer of Choice—a place where professionals seek to engage in meaningful work, thrive, and play a material role in achieving a shared vision. An InBusiness article (Insider Edition) co-authored by our firm's Human Resources Director, Anna Mylona, and Human Resources Manager, Andreas Savvides, explores the foundational strategies and mindset that underlie this pursuit. The article also analyses the principles and attributes for nurturing excellence and how we navigate our path to being a preferred employer, setting the stage for innovation and growth.

The full article in Greek may be found on here.

