ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a groundbreaking development, the era of Electronic Justice has arrived! On December 18, 2023, the new Electronic Justice system, e-Justice, will come into effect. Here are key details about this transformative change:

☑️All New Registrations Go Digital:

Starting from December 18, 2023, all new entries will be exclusively electronic through the e-Justice platform.

☑️Transition from iJustice to eJustice:

Case updates and management for entries made in the existing iJustice system will seamlessly transition to the new e-Justice system.

☑️Updates for Physical Case Files:

Cases created in physical files before the implementation of any electronic system will only receive updates through physical submissions.

☑️External User Entries Integrated:

Entries made by external users will become part of the electronic folder for each case, ensuring comprehensive case documentation.

☑️Closure of iJustice Registration:

The iJustice electronic registration system will operate until Friday, December 15, 2023, at 13:00. No entries will be accepted after this time.

☑️Pending iJustice Entries Processing:

All pending entries in iJustice (excluding approved requests for drafting orders and preparing certified copies) will be processed by the Registries until Friday, December 15, 2023, at 15:00.

☑️Data Migration Period:

Between December 16 and 17, 2023, iJustice system data will be transferred to the e-Justice system.

☑️Seamless Transition:

Upon the commencement of e-Justice, all cases and data from the iJustice system will seamlessly transition, ensuring uninterrupted progress in the new system.

The dawn of e-Justice marks a significant leap towards a more efficient and technologically advanced legal landscape, heralding a future where legal processes are streamlined and accessible.

Originally published Dec 13, 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.