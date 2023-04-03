Cyprus:
Cyprus Is An Amazing Place To Live And Work!
03 April 2023
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
Issue 144 of Gold Business Magazine includes a special feature
which considers why Cyprus has been so successful in attracting a
multicultural workforce to the island. Whilst exploring this topic
the magazine interviewed several prominent professionals and
business people from across the globe who have chosen to make
Cyprus their new home. Included among the interviewees was
Senior Legal Counsel, Michael
Pelosi who explains what originally attracted him to the
island, the differences he has observed in the working culture
between Cyprus and Australia and the things that make life in
Cyprus special for him.
Michael's interview may be viewed
here.
