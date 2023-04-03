ARTICLE

Issue 144 of Gold Business Magazine includes a special feature which considers why Cyprus has been so successful in attracting a multicultural workforce to the island. Whilst exploring this topic the magazine interviewed several prominent professionals and business people from across the globe who have chosen to make Cyprus their new home. Included among the interviewees was Senior Legal Counsel, Michael Pelosi who explains what originally attracted him to the island, the differences he has observed in the working culture between Cyprus and Australia and the things that make life in Cyprus special for him.

Michael's interview may be viewed here.

