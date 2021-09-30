Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is highly delighted to announce the addition of four outstanding individuals to its award-winning team. We extend a warm welcome to the following:

Andreas Savvides , who joins us as 'Human Resources Manager'. Andreas has 12 years of high-level experience in the areas of Human Resources and Industrial Relations. He has worked within a variety of professional and commercial firms, a background which renders him an asset both to the firm and to our clients.

Kleanthis Zachariou, who takes on the role of Advocate Associate within our Corporate & Commercial team. A son of Limassol, Kleanthis has quickly built up a broad legal expertise since joining the Cyprus Bar in 2018. He also has specific knowledge of the GDPR and associated issues.

Pamela Evangelou, who will join the Corporate & Commercial team as an Advocate Senior Associate. Pamela has extensive 'offshore' experience and will primarily focus on working with managed funds and private clients. She is qualified as an advocate in both Cyprus and Luxembourg and has worked in both countries for extensive periods in her 10 years since qualification.

Xenia Kalogirou, who will join our Nicosia office team, also as an Advocate Senior Associate. Xenia's time in academia in Cyprus, Greece and the UK saw her win a variety of prizes and scholarships. This winning attitude has accompanied her into her legal career to the benefit of her clients. Xenia will provide support to the Corporate and Commercial team and, with five languages to her name, will also be acting as a liaison for some of our non- Greek speaking client base.

Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is committed to staff diversity and to staff development. It therefore also gives us great satisfaction to congratulate the following graduates of our 2020-2021 Trainee Programme. They have all now been promoted to the position of Advocate Associate and retained as full-time employees of the firm:

Christina Anastasiou and Adonis Zachariou who both join our Corporate and Commercial team;

Miltiades A. Vasileiou who becomes a member of our Litigation and Dispute Resolution team in Limassol;

Katerina Krassa who joins our Real Estate team;

Konstantinos Kaousliadis who will be joining the Litigation team based in Paphos, and

who will be joining the Litigation team based in Paphos, and Kriton Dionysiou who will be expanding the resource base of our Litigation team in Nicosia.

We look forward to watching the career progression of both our latest recruits and our former trainees as they develop their already impressive skill sets. We wish them every success with the firm and anticipate that the future of the law in Cyprus will be safe in their hands!

