In a bid to decongest the courts of Cyprus and as a supplementary measure to the already existing precautions regarding the global pandemic, the Justice Ministry has allowed sworn statements to be submitted before qualified lawyers, scrapping the need to go to court for validation.

A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC is proud to announce that Mr. Angelos Paphitis (Managing Partner), Ms. Margarita Sofokleous (Head of Corporate) and Ms. Maria Hinni (Senior Associate) have been approved and registered in the Registry of Sworn Lawyers and have the right to provide this service on behalf of existing and potential clients.

The result being an extra convenience which saves time whilst further diversifying the already broad spectrum of services offered by AGP Law Firm.

A.G.Paphitis & Co Law Firm

