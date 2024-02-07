ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This engaging webinar, presented by Patrikios Legal, aims to explore the significance and role of Cyprus in the realm of International Arbitration in an interactive format. The session will delve into the imperative need for modernizing the legal and regulatory framework, emphasizing the role of arbitration in resolving disputes within the bilateral and multilateral treaties involving Cyprus. Additionally, practical considerations regarding the registration of awards and the implementation of protective measures will be addressed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.