ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Cyprus

A Clear Path To Cyprus Citizenship Patrikios Legal The Civil Registry Law in Cyprus that governs the naturalization process has undergone a vital amendment, recently approved by the Parliament.

2023: Review Of The Guernsey Property Market Collas Crill It is no secret that the island has seen some exceptional activity in its property market over recent years (as has been the case across the globe).

Title Deed In Cyprus: Why Is It Important? Symeon Pogosian LLC The title deed contains essential information about the property, including the location, size, boundaries and details of the owner.

Establishment Of A Maximum Rate Of 6% For Rent Increase Symeon Pogosian LLC On 12th of April 2023, based on the recommendation of the Minister of Justice and Public Order...

Thinking Of Investing? What Are The Guidelines For Off-Plan Property Purchases In Dubai? Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy Investing in off-plan properties in Dubai is an exciting opportunity, offering advantages such as acquiring properties at the project's lowest cost, high return on investment (ROI)...